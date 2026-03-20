Netanyahu says Iran decimated as Tehran warns of 'zero restraint' in energy attacks

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday (Mar 19) that Israel's military attacks had "decimated" Iran and that the Middle East war could finish sooner than expected, even as the Islamic republic kept up attacks on Gulf oil and gas targets that have jolted global markets.



Nearly four weeks into the Middle East war launched by Israel and the United States, Netanyahu said he was no longer sure who runs Iran and that it was now unable to enrich uranium or build ballistic missiles.



"We are winning and Iran is being decimated," Netanyahu told a press conference at which he hailed his cooperation with US President Donald Trump.



"I also see this war ending a lot faster than people think," he added.



"We're seeing cracks, and we're trying to propagate them as fast as we can, not only in the top command, we're seeing cracks in the field," he said.



"We are taking action to destroy the industries that make it possible to build missiles. Iran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium and manufacture ballistic missiles," Netanyahu added.



His comments came after the United States said there was no deadline to end the war that the two countries launched on Feb 28.