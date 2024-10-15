Netanyahu vows no mercy after deadly Hezbollah drone strike

"NEVER-ENDING" STRIKES

After almost a year of tit-for-tat exchanges between Hezbollah and Israeli forces over the Lebanon border, Israel intensified its strikes against targets in Lebanon late last month before sending ground troops across the frontier.



Israel wants to push back Hezbollah in order to secure its northern boundary and allow tens of thousands of people displaced by rocket fire since last year to return home safely.



Hezbollah says its strikes are in support of Palestinian militants Hamas who attacked Israel on Oct 7 last year, triggering the ongoing war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.



The International Organization for Migration said last week it had verified 690,000 people displaced by the war in Lebanon.