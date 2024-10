Netanyahu vows no mercy after deadly Hezbollah drone strike

"Our rescue missions are becoming more and more difficult, because the strikes are never-ending and target us," he said.The International Committee of the Red Cross's regional director, Nicolas Von Arx, appealed for the protection of ambulances and other health facilities and personnel."Attacks on health facilities are deeply worrying," he said. Israel faced new criticism over injuries and damage sustained by the UN peacekeeping force which has been deployed in Lebanon since 1978 after a previous Israeli invasion.Netanyahu on Monday said Israel's military "is doing its utmost to prevent such incidents" and repeated his request that the peacekeepers "get out of harm's way."UNIFIL has refused.