Netanyahu says will 'tell the truth' on Israel's actions at United Nations

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday (Sep 22) he would use his speech at the United Nations this week to defend Israel's military actions against the Palestinians, while accusing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of supporting Hamas.

Netanyahu's comments were in response to remarks by the New York mayor, who told CNN on Monday that Netanyahu was a "war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people".

Netanyahu is slated to speak at the UN's General Assembly on Thursday.

"I'm coming to the UN," Netanyahu said in a brief video statement. "I'm going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers, and I'm going to tell the truth about you (Mamdani)."

Mamdani had previously said he would arrest Netanyahu, but acknowledged he did not have the power to do so.

"Shame on you, Mr Mamdani," Netanyahu said. "Shame on you for supporting the Hamas terrorist monsters who butchered our people. Shame on you for inciting riots against New York Jews."

Some Republican opponents have called Mamdani antisemitic, citing his pro-Palestinian advocacy and criticism of Israel's military action in Gaza.

Mamdani has condemned antisemitism. He says his criticism of Israel is wrongly conflated with antisemitism.