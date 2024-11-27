Israel's Netanyahu says ready to enforce Lebanon ceasefire

JERUSALEM/BEIRUT: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday (Nov 26) he was ready to implement a ceasefire deal with Lebanon and would respond forcefully to any violation by Hezbollah, declaring Israel would retain "complete military freedom of action".



In a television address, Netanyahu said he would put the ceasefire accord to his full cabinet later in the evening. Israeli TV reported that the more restricted security cabinet had earlier approved the deal.



The accord, clearing the way for an end to a conflict that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war last year, was expected to take effect on Wednesday.



"We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation. Together, we will continue until victory," Netanyahu said.



"In full coordination with the United States, we retain complete military freedom of action. Should Hezbollah violate the agreement or attempt to rearm, we will strike decisively."