Netanyahu orders top officials to Qatar for Gaza hostage talks

The announcement was welcomed by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a campaign group for those held in Gaza, which called it "a historic opportunity to secure the release of all our loved ones".



"Leave no stone unturned and return with an agreement that ensures the return of all hostages, down to the last one," it said in a statement.



Indirect negotiations between Israel and the Islamist militant group Hamas resumed last weekend in Qatar.



The discussions are currently focused on the immediate freeing of hostages taken by the militant group during its Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel.



Biden, who will leave office on Jan 20, said on Thursday there had been "real progress" in the talks.