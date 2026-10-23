Netanyahu orders West Bank closure as attack wounds Israelis before election

HEBRON: Suspected Palestinian militants wounded five Israelis on Friday (Oct 23) before two gunmen died in a prolonged shootout, leading Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to order the closure of the West Bank days before Israeli elections.

Netanyahu, facing a tight race for a new term in Tuesday's election, said that Israeli troops prevented what could have been a major attack, with the assailants allegedly carrying a large quantity of ammunition in their vehicle.

An AFP journalist who witnessed the firefight saw two Palestinian men in casual attire and armed with a handgun and an automatic rifle exchanging fire with Israeli forces at a checkpoint near the Palestinian city of Hebron.

The journalist reported that Israeli forces eventually shot and killed the attackers, their two lifeless bodies on the ground next to a petrol station as Israeli troops patrolled all around.

The Israeli military said soldiers had rushed to the Judea Junction area, also known as the Farsh al-Hawa checkpoint, after the early-morning shooting attack.

"IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers eliminated two terrorists and continue searches in the area," it said in a statement.

The initial shooting wounded five people, two of whom were in critical condition, said Magen David Adom, Israel's emergency medical rescue service.

The Magen David Adom said one of the victims was a man in his 20s in "very serious condition" with gunshot wounds.

Netanyahu, running for a new term in elections on Tuesday, called for all political meetings to be cancelled Friday due to the attack.

"I salute the courage of our soldiers who acted with determination and prevented what could have been a major attack," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"I have instructed the IDF and security forces to impose an immediate cordon on the city of Hebron and to prepare for a full lockdown of all of Judea and Samaria starting today," Netanyahu said, using the biblical name for the Israeli-occupied West Bank.