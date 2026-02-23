Netanyahu says India's Modi to visit Israel Wednesday

"This includes India, Arab nations, African nations, Mediterranean nations (Greece and Cyprus), and nations in Asia that I won't detail at the moment," Netanyahu said, adding that he will further elaborate on his plan in the future.



"The intention here is to create an axis of nations that see eye-to-eye on the reality, challenges, and goals against the radical axes, both the radical Shiite axis, which we have struck very hard, and the emerging radical Sunni axis," he said.



Modi, on Sunday night, said he was "looking forward" to discussions during the Israel visit.



"India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress," he said in a post on social media platform X.



During the war in Gaza, Israel was also engaged in bitter fighting with Iran-backed Shiia groups in the region that attacked Israel in support of Hamas, whose deadly Oct 7, 2023 assault on Israel sparked the war in Gaza.



Arch-foes Israel and Iran also faced each other in a first direct confrontation last June in a 12-day war in which the Israeli and US militaries targeted Tehran's nuclear facilities and ballistic missile arsenal.



"All of these nations share a different perception, and our cooperation can yield great results and, of course, ensure our resilience and our future," Netanyahu said of the emerging alliance.