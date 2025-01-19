Logo
World

Netanyahu says Israel reserves 'right to resume war if necessary'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem, Sep 2, 2024. (PHOTO: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg)

19 Jan 2025 03:53AM
JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday (Jan 18) that Israel reserves the right to resume fighting in Gaza with US support, as he pledged to bring home all hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

"We reserve the right to resume the war if necessary, with American support," Netanyahu said in a televised statement, a day before a ceasefire is set to take effect. 

"We are thinking of all our hostages ... I promise you that we will achieve all our objectives and bring back all the hostages.

"With this agreement, we will bring back 33 of our brothers and sisters, the majority (of them) alive," he said.

He said the 42-day first phase, which starts on Sunday, was a "temporary ceasefire".

"If we are forced to resume the war, we will do so with force," Netanyahu said, adding that Israel had "changed the face of the Middle East" since the war began.

Source: AFP/fs

Israel Gaza

