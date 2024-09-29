Netanyahu says Israel 'settled the score' with Nasrallah's killing

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday (Sep 28) that Israel had "settled the score" with the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike in Beirut.

"We settled the score with the one responsible for the murder of countless Israelis and many citizens of other countries, including hundreds of Americans and dozens of French," he said in his first statement since Nasrallah's death on Friday.

He was alluding to 1983 bombings in Beirut that killed 63 people at the US embassy 241 US marines and 58 French paratroopers at their barracks.

Netanyahu said that as long as "terrorist" Nasrallah was alive, he "would quickly restore the capabilities we had eroded from Hezbollah" in a series of recent operations.

"So, I gave the order - and Nasrallah is no longer with us".

The Israeli premier said his country was on the cusp of "what appears to be a historic turning point" in the fight against its "enemies".