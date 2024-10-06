Netanyahu says 'shame' on Macron for urging halt in arms to Israel

JERUSALEM/PARIS: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (Oct 5) slammed French President Emmanuel Macron for calling for a halt to arms supplies to Israel, which is fighting wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

"As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilised countries should be standing firmly by Israel's side. Yet, President Macron and other Western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel. Shame on them," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

Macron called for halting arms sale as part of a broader political solution between Israel and Gaza.