Netanyahu says 'shame' on Macron for urging halt in arms to Israel

JERUSALEM/PARIS: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (Oct 5) slammed French President Emmanuel Macron for calling for a halt to arms supplies to Israel, which is fighting wars in Gaza and Lebanon.
"As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilised countries should be standing firmly by Israel's side. Yet, President Macron and other Western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel. Shame on them," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.
Macron called for halting arms sale as part of a broader political solution between Israel and Gaza.
France is not a major weapons provider for Israel, shipping military equipment worth 30 million euros (US$33 million) last year, according to the defence ministry's annual arms exports report.
"I think the priority today is to get back to a political solution (and) that arms used to fight in Gaza are halted. France doesn't ship any," Macron told France Inter radio.
"Our priority now is to avoid escalation. The Lebanese people must not in turn be sacrificed, Lebanon cannot become another Gaza," he added.
Netanyahu said Israel was fighting a war on several fronts against groups backed by arch-foe Iran.
"Is Iran imposing an arms embargo on Hezbollah, on the Huthis, on Hamas and on its other proxies? Of course not," he said. All three groups are backed by Tehran and form part of its "axis of resistance" against Israel.
"This axis of terror stands together. But countries who supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel. What a disgrace!"
Netanyahu said Israel would win even without their support.
"But their shame will continue long after the war is won," he said.
"Rest assured, Israel will fight until the battle is won - for our sake and for the sake of peace and security in the world".
Macron's comments come as his Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is on a four-day trip to the Middle East, wrapping up on Monday in Israel as Paris looks to play a role in reviving diplomatic efforts.