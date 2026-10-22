Netanyahu says 'toppling' Iran government only way to end threat

DIMONA, Israel: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday (Oct 21) that the only way to remove the threat posed by Iran was to topple its government.



"Iran wanted to destroy us; we stopped them. They wanted to produce nuclear bombs; we stopped them ... Yet they persist," he said during an election rally in the southern town of Dimona. "Therefore, there is only one way to end this: by toppling this regime."



"This is the directive I have issued to the Israel Defence Forces, to the Mossad, and to all our security branches," he added, without specifying when or how that directive would be executed.



The sabre-rattling came as the premier headed into the last week of a tight race for re-election.



Netanyahu had instructed the Israeli military to plan for resumed strikes against Iran earlier this month, according to sources cited by the Financial Times on Wednesday, but US President Donald Trump reportedly objected to the idea.



The US leader has publicly said that he does not intend to restart the war, which Washington started in February alongside Israel, before the US mid-term elections early next month.



This week, Netanyahu thanked Trump in a video for his endorsement in the Israeli election, and said that the two leaders have "a job to finish" in Iran.