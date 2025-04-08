Netanyahu to seek tariff relief in talks with Trump

TRUMP DISCUSSES TARIFFS WITH FOREIGN LEADERS, AIDE SAYS

Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett told Fox & Friends that Trump spent much of the weekend talking to foreign leaders on the phone about the tariffs. He did not provide names.



Trump extended the surprise invitation in a phone call on Thursday with Netanyahu when the Israeli leader raised the tariff issue, according to Israeli officials.



An Israeli finance ministry official said on Thursday that Trump's latest tariff announcement could affect Israel's exports of machinery and medical equipment.



Israel had already moved to cancel its remaining tariffs on US imports last Tuesday. The two countries signed a free trade agreement 40 years ago, and about 98 per cent of goods from the United States are now tax-free.