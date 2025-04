Netanyahu to seek tariff relief in talks with Trump

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek to limit the sting of tariffs imposed on his country at a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday (Apr 7), a visit likely to be closely watched by world leaders as global markets spiral downward Netanyahu, who arrived at the White House on Monday afternoon, was the first foreign leader to meet face-to-face with Trump since the president announced a sweeping tariff policy last Wednesday. It was Netanyahu's second White House since Trump began his second term on Jan 20.Under the new policy, Israeli goods face a 17 per cent US tariff. The United States is Israel's closest ally and largest single trading partner.During their Oval Office talks, the two leaders were also expected to discuss the 18-month-old war in Gaza and the fate of hostages taken from Israel and still held in the Palestinian enclave