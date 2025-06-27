Netanyahu seeks to postpone trial summons after Trump backing

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked a court on Thursday (Jun 26) to postpone his testimony in his long-running corruption trial, after US President Donald Trump called for the case to be cancelled altogether.
Trump’s backing of Netanyahu over the case drew criticism from some Israeli politicians, including members of his own coalition and the opposition.
It came days after Trump and Netanyahu declared victory over Iran in a 12-day conflict that saw Israel bombard the Islamic republic and US warplanes drop powerful missiles on its nuclear facilities.
In a court filing, Netanyahu’s lawyer Amit Hadad said the prime minister’s testimony should be delayed due to "regional and global developments".
"The court is respectfully requested to order the cancellation of the hearings in which the prime minister was scheduled to testify in the coming two weeks," the filing read.
It argued Netanyahu was compelled to devote "all his time and energy" to managing diplomatic and security affairs following the conflict with Iran and amid continued fighting in Gaza, where Israeli hostages remain captive.
Trump on Wednesday described the trial as a "witch hunt".
"The Netanyahu trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to the end of the war with Iran.
Netanyahu responded by thanking Trump for his “heartfelt support for me and your incredible support for Israel and the Jewish people.”
“I look forward to continue working with you to defeat our common enemies, liberate our hostages and quickly expand the circle of peace,” he said on X, sharing a screenshot of Trump’s post.
CRITICISM FROM ISRAELI POLITICIANS
Opposition leader Yair Lapid told local media: "We are thankful to President Trump, but the president should not interfere in a judicial trial in an independent country."
Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has denied wrongdoing in a case that has seen multiple delays since the trial began in May 2020.
In the first of three cases, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting over US$260,000 worth of gifts, including cigars, jewellery and champagne, from billionaires in return for political favours.
In two additional cases, Netanyahu is accused of seeking favourable media coverage in exchange for regulatory or financial benefits.
Simcha Rothman, a member of Netanyahu’s coalition and chair of the parliament’s judicial affairs committee, also criticised Trump’s intervention.
"It is not the role of the president of the United States to interfere in legal proceedings in the State of Israel," Rothman said. He added, however, that “the management of Netanyahu’s cases is transforming the image of the State of Israel from a regional and global power into a banana republic.”
Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, another far-right ally, echoed Trump’s stance, calling the trial politically motivated.
Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also said continuing the trial during wartime was “distorted, unreasonable, contrary to the basic sense of justice,” supporting Trump’s call to cancel the case.
Since returning to office in late 2022, Netanyahu’s government has advanced sweeping judicial reforms that critics say aim to weaken the courts.
The prime minister has requested several postponements to the trial, citing the war in Gaza since April 2023, later the conflict in Lebanon, and now the hostilities with Iran.