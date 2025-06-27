Netanyahu seeks to postpone trial summons after Trump backing

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked a court on Thursday (Jun 26) to postpone his testimony in his long-running corruption trial, after US President Donald Trump called for the case to be cancelled altogether.

Trump’s backing of Netanyahu over the case drew criticism from some Israeli politicians, including members of his own coalition and the opposition.

It came days after Trump and Netanyahu declared victory over Iran in a 12-day conflict that saw Israel bombard the Islamic republic and US warplanes drop powerful missiles on its nuclear facilities.

In a court filing, Netanyahu’s lawyer Amit Hadad said the prime minister’s testimony should be delayed due to "regional and global developments".

"The court is respectfully requested to order the cancellation of the hearings in which the prime minister was scheduled to testify in the coming two weeks," the filing read.

It argued Netanyahu was compelled to devote "all his time and energy" to managing diplomatic and security affairs following the conflict with Iran and amid continued fighting in Gaza, where Israeli hostages remain captive.

Trump on Wednesday described the trial as a "witch hunt".

"The Netanyahu trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to the end of the war with Iran.

Netanyahu responded by thanking Trump for his “heartfelt support for me and your incredible support for Israel and the Jewish people.”

“I look forward to continue working with you to defeat our common enemies, liberate our hostages and quickly expand the circle of peace,” he said on X, sharing a screenshot of Trump’s post.