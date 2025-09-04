Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as 'weak' after move to recognise Palestinian state

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called his Belgian counterpart a "weak leader" on Wednesday (Sep 3), slamming his decision to recognise Palestine as a state.

"Belgian Prime Minister (Bart) de Wever is a weak leader who seeks to appease Islamic terrorism by sacrificing Israel. He wants to feed the terrorist crocodile before it devours Belgium," Netanyahu's office said in a post on its official X account.

Belgium on Tuesday became the latest Western country to say it will recognise the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly this month, following similar announcements by Australia, Canada and France.

In a post on X, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said that the decision came "in view of the humanitarian tragedy" unfolding in Gaza, adding that "firm sanctions are being imposed against the Israeli government".