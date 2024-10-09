Netanyahu threatens Lebanon with destruction 'like Gaza'

"I say to you, the people of Lebanon: Free your country from Hezbollah so that this war can end."



Hezbollah earlier said it fired rockets at the Israeli port city of Haifa, after the Israeli military reported 85 projectiles crossing from Lebanon.

Israel expanded operations in Lebanon nearly a year after Hezbollah began exchanging fire in support of its ally, Hamas, following the Palestinian group's deadly attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023.