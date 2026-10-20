Netanyahu basks in Trump endorsement week before election

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu basked in Donald Trump's endorsement on Monday (Oct 19) ahead of close-fought elections, airing a phone call in which the US president predicted he would win and suggested they may again attack Iran together.

A day after Trump publicly endorsed Netanyahu for the Oct 27 vote, Netanyahu put out a video of a telephone call in which the two right-wing leaders lavish praise on each other.

"I think you're going to have a tremendous victory, actually," Trump can be heard saying on speakerphone.

"You're the man I want by my side, Bibi," Trump said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

Netanyahu - while reminding the famously loose-lipped president that they were on an open line - hailed Trump for joining Israel in attacking Iran in February.

"Donald, we have a job to finish," Netanyahu beamed. "We'll finish it together. We'll finish it, and no one else will do it."

Netanyahu did not elaborate but again described Iran's clerical state, which remains in power nearly eight months after the joint attack, as "the greatest danger".

Netanyahu appeared to be speaking to Trump from an air force base from which he earlier released a video warning that he had been assured of Israel's "capability to strike our enemies the moment it is required".