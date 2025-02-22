Netanyahu vows militants to pay as Hamas cites 'error' over Bibas body

WEST BANK OPERATION

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said talks will begin this week on the truce's second phase, aiming to lay out a more permanent end to the war.



A Hamas spokesman accused Netanyahu on Thursday of "procrastinating" on phase two, saying the group was "ready to engage" in negotiations.



Alongside the Gaza war, violence has surged in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.



Netanyahu ordered an "intensive operation against centres of terrorism" in the West Bank before visiting troops operating in Tulkarem refugee camp on Friday, his office said.



His order came after bombs exploded on three buses in central Israel without causing any injuries.



Hamas's 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,214 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.



Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed at least 48,319 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory that the United Nations considers reliable.