Netanyahu vows militants to pay as Hamas cites 'error' over Bibas body

JERUSALEM: Israel's prime minister accused Hamas on Friday (Feb 21) of murdering two Israeli children in Gaza and said the militants would pay for failing to return their mother , Shiri Bibas, which Hamas blamed on a possible "mix-up of bodies".Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said after an analysis of the remains that Palestinian militants had killed the Bibas boys "with their bare hands", while Hamas has long maintained an Israeli air strike killed them and their mother early in the war.Relatives of the Bibas family, however, suggested Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also accountable for the deaths, saying he would receive "no forgiveness" for abandoning the mother and her children during their ordeal.More than 15 months of war have left much of Gaza in ruins after Palestinian militants attacked Israel and seized 251 hostages on Oct 7, 2023. Sixty-seven hostages remain in Gaza, including 35 the Israeli military has said are dead.Despite the tensions over Thursday's handover of remains , the next swap of live hostages for Palestinian inmates in Israeli prisons was still expected to go ahead Saturday under an ongoing truce deal