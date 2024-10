Netanyahu vows 'no ceasefire' in Lebanon after Hezbollah threats

It also said it had captured three Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon.Lebanon's health ministry said nine people were killed Tuesday evening in strikes on the country's south, and five others in the east, including three children.Asked about Israeli air strikes in Lebanon in which residential buildings in central Beirut were hit on Oct 10, the US State Department voiced open criticism."We have made clear that we are opposed to the campaign the way we've seen it conducted over the past weeks" in Beirut, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.In a letter sent to the Israeli government on Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also warned that the United States could withhold weapons deliveries unless more humanitarian aid was delivered to Palestinians in Gaza The letter made "clear to the government of Israel that there are changes that they need to make again to see that the level of assistance making it into Gaza comes back up from the very, very low levels that it is at today," Miller said.