Netanyahu vows 'no ceasefire' in Lebanon after Hezbollah threats

"WORST RESTRICTIONS"

Despite the need for food, medical supplies and shelter in hunger-ravaged Gaza, a spokesman for the UN's children's agency UNICEF said Tuesday that aid was facing the tightest restrictions since the start of Israel's offensive in October last year.



"We see now what is probably the worst restrictions we've seen on humanitarian aid, ever," spokesman James Elder said in Geneva, adding that there were "several days in the last week (where) no commercial trucks whatsoever were allowed to come in".



For over a week, Israeli forces have engaged in a sweeping air and ground assault targeting northern Gaza and the area around Jabalia amid claims that Hamas militants were regrouping there.



"The whole area has been reduced to ashes," said Rana Abdel Majid, 38, from the Al-Faluja area of northern Gaza.



Majid said entire blocks had been levelled by "the indiscriminate, merciless bombing".