Netanyahu vows to uproot Hamas as ceasefire proposals are discussed

HOSTAGE RELEASE DRIVE

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar earlier said that he saw "some positive signs", amid high pressure to bring home the hostages.



"We are serious in our will to reach a hostage deal and a ceasefire," he said. "Our goal is to begin proximity talks as soon as possible."



Out of 251 hostages seized by Palestinian militants in October 2023, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

A Palestinian source familiar with the mediated negotiations told AFP that "there are no fundamental changes in the new proposal" under discussion compared to previous terms presented by the US.



The source said that the new proposal "includes a 60-day truce, during which Hamas would release half of the living Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for Israel releasing a number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees".