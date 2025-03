Netanyahu warns Hamas Israeli strikes on Gaza 'only the beginning'

Tuesday's strikes, by far the largest since a truce took effect in January, killed more than 400 people across the Gaza Strip , according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.Israel vowed to keep fighting until the return of all the hostages seized by Palestinian militants during the October 2023 attack that sparked the war.Of the 251 hostages seized during Hamas's attack, 58 are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.Hamas, which has not responded militarily so far, accused Israel of attempting to force it to "surrender".