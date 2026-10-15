Netflix to cut about 1,000 jobs amid slower growth

NEW YORK: Netflix will cut about 1,000 jobs, or 6 per cent of its workforce, US media reported Wednesday (Oct 14), as the streaming platform experiences slower growth.



When contacted by AFP, the company did not immediately respond.



"Our mission - to entertain the world - is ambitious, and delivering on it requires us to be disciplined about where we prioritise our people and resources," co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters wrote in an internal memo, according to several US media outlets.



Now firmly established at the top of the video streaming market, Netflix is no longer able to grow at the same pace as before.



In the second quarter, revenue rose 13.4 per cent from the same period a year ago, slower than the 16.2 per cent rate in the first quarter.



The Los Gatos, California-based company is forecasting 11.7 per cent growth in the just-finished third quarter.



Several media outlets reported a decline in time spent on the platform after years of uninterrupted growth.