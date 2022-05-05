Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Netherlands assessing whether to supply more heavy weapons to Ukraine: PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Netherlands assessing whether to supply more heavy weapons to Ukraine: PM

Netherlands assessing whether to supply more heavy weapons to Ukraine: PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talks during a joint news conference with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi government's office, in Rome, Italy, on Apr 7, 2022. (Photo: Gregorio Borgia/Pool via REUTERS)

05 May 2022 01:58AM (Updated: 05 May 2022 01:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM: Dutch PM Mark Rutte said on Wednesday (May 4) that the Netherlands is assessing whether it can join among others Germany, Belgium and the UK to supply more heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Rutte said this after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy during which he praised Ukraine's steadfastness in the battle against Russia for the Donbas region. "The Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine's fight to defend democracy and sovereignty, in the short and long term," he wrote on Twitter.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us