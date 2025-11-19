Netherlands suspends Nexperia state control, China talks continue

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch government said on Wednesday (Nov 19) it was suspending its intervention at computer chip maker Nexperia after what it said were constructive talks with China over a dispute which has led to shortages of chips needed by car manufacturers.

The Dutch state took control of Nexperia on Sep 30, saying the move was needed to prevent the company's former chief executive from moving its operations to China.

Beijing responded by halting exports of Nexperia's finished products on Oct 4, a measure it has since relaxed.

Dutch Economy Minister Vincent Karremans said on Wednesday that suspending the government intervention represented a gesture of goodwill, adding that talks will continue.

"We are positive about the measures already taken by the Chinese authorities to ensure the supply of chips to Europe and the rest of the world," he said in a statement.

Nexperia is a major supplier of basic computer chips to the car industry, and shortages of its chips following the dispute between the Netherlands and China have threatened automotive supply chains and led to production slowdowns and halts.