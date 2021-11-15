Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID-19 cases break records

AMSTERDAM: Dutch hospitals are feeling the strain from a surge in COVID-19 patients but the worst has yet to come, the head of the country's hospital association said on Monday (Nov 15).

The number of COVID-19 patients in Dutch hospitals increased to around 2,000 on Monday, including almost 400 in intensive care, reaching the highest level since May.

With almost 250 new admissions every day, the hospitals are set to pass last winter's peak of around 2,800 coronavirus patients in little over a week, the LNAZ association’s head, Ernst Kuipers, told lawmakers.

"We haven't seen the peak yet, numbers will continue to rise," Kuipers said.

Hospitals throughout the country have been scaling back regular care for weeks in order to deal with urgent COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals in the southern province of Limburg, one of the worst-hit regions, last week even said they had no space or staff to handle more coronavirus patients.