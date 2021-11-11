Dutch experts recommend western Europe's first lockdown since summer

AMSTERDAM: A pandemic advisory panel in the Netherlands on Thursday (Nov 11) recommended imposing western Europe's first partial lockdown since the summer, putting pressure on the government to take unpopular action to fight a COVID-19 surge.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's cabinet is expected to decide on Friday on measures following the recommendation of the Outbreak Management Team, broadcaster NOS reported.

The government often follows the expert panel's recommendations.

Steps under consideration include cancelling events, closing theatres and cinemas, as well as earlier closing times for cafes and restaurants, the NOS report said. Schools would remain open.

After a partial lockdown of around two weeks, entrance to public places should be limited to people who have been fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from a coronavirus infection, according to the advice.