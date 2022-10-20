Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Netherlands culls a further 300,000 chickens amid bird flu epidemic
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Netherlands culls a further 300,000 chickens amid bird flu epidemic

Netherlands culls a further 300,000 chickens amid bird flu epidemic

A logo is seen at the entrance of a poultry farm in Hekendorp on Nov 17, 2014. (File photo: Reuters/Marco De Swart)

20 Oct 2022 04:46PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 04:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands is to cull another 300,000 chickens on a farm in the south of the country after the detection of a highly infectious strain of bird flu there, the government said on Thursday (Oct 20).

Around 30 cases of the highly lethal form of avian flu have been reported in the Netherlands since early September, following dozens of cases earlier in the year.

Almost 6 million birds have already been culled in the Netherlands since the new variant of the disease was first detected on Oct 26 last year, the Dutch food safety authority said on Thursday.

France has also seen a resurgence in cases in recent weeks after experiencing its worst-ever bird flu wave earlier this year.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Netherlands bird flu

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.