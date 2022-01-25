Netherlands expected to ease COVID-19 curbs despite record infections

THE HAGUE: The Dutch government is expected to announce on Tuesday (Jan 25) it will allow restaurants, bars and theatres to re-open despite record numbers of coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Ernst Kuipers are expected to announce the new rules at a news conference at 7pm (Wednesday, 2am, Singapore Time).

Late on Monday, the government released official advice of health experts and local government officials who support the end of a strict lockdown that has been in effect since mid-December.

Despite record infections, the experts said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is now dominant in the Netherlands, "has a less serious clinical picture" than the Delta variant, which caused an earlier wave.