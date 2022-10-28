Girl with a Pearl Earring targeted by climate activists

The stunt comes after activists threw soup at Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" at the National Gallery in London on Oct 14 and smeared mashed potato over a Claude Monet painting in Germany.

"Art is defenceless and we strongly condemn trying to damage it for whichever cause," the Mauritshuis said in a statement to AFP.

"NOT DAMAGED"

The museum said the stunt took place at around 2pm (10pm, Singapore time) and that police were called.

"One person glued his head to the painting, which was behind glass, and the other person glued his hand to the green wall next to the painting. A third person threw an unknown substance at the painting," it said.

The Mauritshuis added: "We have immediately inspected the painting, which was done by our restorers. Fortunately the painting ... was not damaged."

It will be back on public display "as soon as possible".

Dutch museums had stepped up security after the Sunflowers stunt and the potato attack on Monet's US$111 million Les Meules (Haystacks) at the Museum Barberini in Potsdam on Sunday.

Dozens of people were gathered inside the Mauritshuis waiting for news after Thursday's incident, while security guards told them not to get too close to the other paintings, an AFP reporter said.

The entrance to the room where the Girl with a Pearl Earring normally hangs was blocked off by a large reproduction oil painting and a guard said it would likely be closed for the rest of the day.