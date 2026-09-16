Dutch rail network crippled by suspected sabotage

THE HAGUE: Rail travel in large parts of the Netherlands ground to a standstill on Tuesday (Sep 15), after what authorities suspect were coordinated acts of sabotage with tubes attached to train tracks in multiple locations.



Transport by train in most of the central and eastern part of the country was virtually impossible after authorities discovered items on the tracks in around 30 separate places.



"Materials were found at multiple locations on the track that were deliberately placed there," said rail operator ProRail in a statement.



"This causes section malfunctions. Sabotage appears to be involved," added the operator.



ProRail said its computer systems interpret an item on the track as meaning that section is occupied, even though there is no train.



The system then turns all lights in that section red, meaning no trains can pass.



One train did hit one of the tubes but there were no injuries, said ProRail spokeswoman Joke van der Cruysen.



"Who is responsible for this and what the motive is is not yet known," said ProRail, adding that a police investigation was under way.

There was also a knock-on effect on road travel, as level crossings are also malfunctioning due to the sabotage.



By around 3pm local time (9pm, Singapore time), the blockages had been removed from the tracks and traffic was able to resume.