Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Netherlands 'seriously considering' sending F-16s to Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Netherlands 'seriously considering' sending F-16s to Ukraine

Netherlands 'seriously considering' sending F-16s to Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears on screen as he addresses the members of Dutch parliament via video link, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in The Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

26 May 2023 11:56PM (Updated: 27 May 2023 12:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands is "seriously considering" sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine but has not taken any final decision yet, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday (May 26).

Earlier this week the Netherlands said it wanted to start training Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16s as soon as possible.

Asked if the Netherlands would send fighter jets to Ukraine, Rutte told a news conference no final decision had been taken, but added that "if you start training it's obvious that is something you are seriously considering".

Any decision on sending F-16s was dependent on approval from the US to do so, Rutte said. He added that the Netherlands would potentially have fighter jets to pass on as it was currently phasing out its F-16s.

According to figures from the Dutch defence ministry the Netherlands currently has 24 operational F-16's which will be phased out by mid-2024. Another 18 of the jets are currently available for sale, of which 12 have been provisionally sold.

Last Friday, US President Joe Biden endorsed training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured Biden that the planes would not be used to cross into Russian territory.

The West says it wants to help Ukraine defeat Russia but has repeatedly insisted it does not want to trigger a direct confrontation between the US-backed NATO military alliance and Russia.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Netherlands Ukraine Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.