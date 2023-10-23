New aid convoy enters Gaza as Israel steps up strikes

RAFAH: A new convoy of 17 aid trucks entered war-torn Gaza on Sunday (Oct 22) as Israel stepped up strikes on the Palestinian enclave which is suffering a "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in the war sparked by Hamas's bloody attack.

With fears of a wider conflagration mounting, Iran said the region could spiral "out of control" and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Lebanon's Hezbollah that if it got involved, it would be "the mistake of its life".

Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct 7 and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials.

It was the worst attack on civilians in Israel's history and coincided with the end of the religious holiday of Sukkot.

Israel's retaliatory bombing campaign has killed more than 4,600 Palestinians, mainly civilians, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

More than 40 per cent of Gaza's housing has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN citing local authorities, and Israel has halted food, water, fuel and electricity supplies.

Sunday's delivery of 17 trucks of aid through Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt was the second such operation in two days, with 20 lorries having arrived on Saturday following negotiations and US pressure.

Separately, an AFP journalist in Gaza saw six trucks leaving the Rafah terminal after filling up from dwindling fuel stocks held at the crossing.