New attacks in Gulf as Iran vows for more

Flights from Dubai's main airport had partially resumed on Monday despite daily drone attacks targeting sites in the UAE.



Last Saturday, four employees were injured and an airport terminal damaged as the war broke out following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.



Iranian attacks have also hit Abu Dhabi airport, the upmarket Palm Jumeirah development and the Burj Al Arab luxury hotel over the past week, while drone debris caused a fire at the US consulate in Dubai on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in the Gulf on Saturday, Qatar's defence ministry said its military had intercepted two missile attacks targeting the country.

BASE IN SAUDI ARABIA

In Saudi Arabia, the defence ministry said it had destroyed three ballistic missiles heading towards Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts American troops, as well as 17 drones over the Shaybah oil field in the southeast.



Kuwait also reported intercepting a drone, while the country's national oil company announced a "precautionary" cut to its production of crude due to Iranian attacks and threats to the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point for Gulf hydrocarbons.



Further north, Jordan accused Iran of directly targeting sites in the kingdom, saying Tehran had fired 119 missiles and drones in the past week.



"These missiles and drones were targeting vital installations inside Jordan and were not passing through our territories," said military spokesman Brigadier General Mustafa Hayari.