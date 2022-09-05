Truss faces open Russian hostility from day one as British PM

LONDON: Openly scornful of Liz Truss long before she was named as the new prime minister on Monday (Sep 5), the Kremlin is in no mood to grant a honeymoon period to Britain's new leader.

Among the many foreign politicians who flew to Moscow at the start of this year in an effort to head off an invasion of Ukraine, it was Truss who appeared to annoy Russia's leadership more than any other.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described their conversation as like a dialogue between deaf and mute people, complaining that facts had "bounced off" her.

Then a Russian newspaper reported that Truss, during their meeting, had inadvertently told Lavrov that Britain would never recognise Moscow's sovereignty over two Russian cities, Rostov and Voronezh, and had to be corrected by her ambassador.

The Kremlin seized on the error as an example of Western leaders being poorly informed. Britain dismissed that as propaganda and said Truss had simply misheard a question from Lavrov.

Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of political analysis firm R.Politik, said that incident had played a significant role in forming Russia's attitude to Truss.

"The Kremlin dreams to deal with great, strong and competent leaders. Truss seems to the Kremlin as a representative of this new generation of superficial Western politicians who come and go and are unable to deal with such countries as Russia, think strategically and plan in the long term", she said.

"They, in the Kremlin, were so happy when she made this mistake. It was a ‘gift’ to use instantly against her."

Russia also pounced on an earlier gaffe when Truss got mixed up between the Black and Baltic Seas, prompting foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to complain of "the stupidity and ignorance of Anglo-Saxon politicians".