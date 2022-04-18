New clashes over anti-immigration rally in Sweden

STOCKHOLM: Swedish police said officers wounded three people on Sunday (Apr 17) in the eastern city of Norrkoping as demonstrators protested plans by a far-right group to burn copies of the Quran.

"Police fired several warning shots. Three people appear to have been hit by ricochets and are currently being treated in hospital", police said in a statement.

The three who were injured were under arrest, police said, adding that their condition was not known.

Sunday's clashes in Norrkoping were the second there in four days.

On the first occasion, the demonstrators had protested against a rally by anti-immigration and anti-Islam group Hard Line, led by the Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, 40.

On Sunday, they rallied again in protest another gathering, which in the end Paludan abandoned.

Four people were arrested among the approximately 150 participants, as protester threw stones at officers and cars were set on fire, police said.