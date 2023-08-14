US expected roll out new COVID-19 booster vaccines in September as 'Eris' variant rises

NEW YORK: A new COVID-19 booster vaccine is expected to be available in the United States in September as hospitalisations in the country rise from the EG.5 "Eris" variant, a descendant of the XBB lineage.
The new shots are designed to target the XBB.1.5 variant - an Omicron offshoot - to more closely resemble the various circulating strains of the virus.
EG.5 is similar to XBB.1.5 although the newer subvariant carries one mutation to its spike protein.
Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax have all created updated versions of their vaccines but some health experts said the booster shots are likely to be coolly received by Americans.
Demand for the vaccine has dropped sharply since 2021 when it first became available and more than 240 million people in the US, or 73 per cent of the population, received at least one shot.
In the fall of 2022, by which time most people had either had COVID-19 or the vaccine, fewer than 50 million people got the shots.
Healthcare providers and pharmacies will be fighting declining concern about the virus, as well as fatigue and scepticism about the merits of this vaccine, said Kaiser Family Foundation Director of Survey Methodology Ashley Kirzinger.
"Public health officials, if they want to see a majority of adults get these annual vaccines, they're going to have to make the case to the American public that COVID-19 isn't over and it still poses a risk to them," Kirzinger said.
The rollout of the new shots will also mark a major shift in the US approach to vaccination, moving away from government-bought vaccine supplies to making them available in the commercial market.
COVID-19 vaccine makers have already pared back expectations for this fall's vaccination campaign, with Pfizer – the largest maker of mRNA shots with BioNTech – recently warning that it might need to cut jobs if it does not do well. Its biggest rival, Moderna, conceded demand could be as few as 50 million shots.
Last year, Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine sales topped US$56 billion worldwide; analysts project around US$20 billion for this year.
Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said he does not expect the autumn campaign to reach last year's.
"Take a look at what happened last winter. It was 50 million in the US, and it seems likely to be lower than that, given that there's less concern about COVID-19 this year than last year," Yee said.
POST-PANDEMIC VACCINE
The COVID-19 public health emergency ended in May and the government has handed much of the duty of vaccinating America to the private sector. More than 1.1 million people in the United States have died from COVID-19, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
CDC director Mandy Cohen said last week in a podcast that she expects the shots - which still need to be authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the CDC - to be rolled out in the third or fourth week of September. She suggested Americans should view these shots as an annual measure to protect themselves, in line with the annual flu shot.
As with the flu, Pfizer/BioNTech SE, Moderna and Novavax, have created versions of the COVID-19 vaccine to try to match the variant they believe will be circulating this fall. The shots are aimed at XBB.1.5, a subvariant that is similar to EG.5 and also a sub-lineage of the still dominant Omicron variant.
The current boosters are bivalent shots that are based on the original vaccines. They target the Omicron variant in addition to the original virus.
COVID-related hospitalisations in the US are up more than 40 per cent off of recent lows hit in June, but are still more than 90 per cent below peak levels hit during the January 2022 Omicron outbreak, according to CDC data.
THE EVIDENCE
Some doctors suggest that annual shots should be targeted at the elderly and other high-risk people, who are most likely to have dire outcomes if they catch COVID-19.
Dr William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at Vanderbilt University and a liaison to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, said it is possible that the committee could make a weaker recommendation for younger, healthier people. That could also affect demand.
"Should children really receive this booster?" Schaffner said. "Should the average person with no underlying illness who is a younger adult receive this vaccine or should this vaccine now be a more targeted vaccine?"
The CDC recommended that children get a single dose of last year's updated vaccine for those aged 6 and older.
Dr David Boulware, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Minnesota, said that according to research he has published, people who are boosted have less severe symptoms for a shorter duration.
"When you look at what you can do to reduce your duration of illness, even if you do get sick, being boosted is going to be the best way to do that," he said.