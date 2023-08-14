US expected roll out new COVID-19 booster vaccines in September as 'Eris' variant rises

NEW YORK: A new COVID-19 booster vaccine is expected to be available in the United States in September as hospitalisations in the country rise from the EG.5 "Eris" variant, a descendant of the XBB lineage.

The new shots are designed to target the XBB.1.5 variant - an Omicron offshoot - to more closely resemble the various circulating strains of the virus.

EG.5 is similar to XBB.1.5 although the newer subvariant carries one mutation to its spike protein.

Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax have all created updated versions of their vaccines but some health experts said the booster shots are likely to be coolly received by Americans.

Demand for the vaccine has dropped sharply since 2021 when it first became available and more than 240 million people in the US, or 73 per cent of the population, received at least one shot.

In the fall of 2022, by which time most people had either had COVID-19 or the vaccine, fewer than 50 million people got the shots.

Healthcare providers and pharmacies will be fighting declining concern about the virus, as well as fatigue and scepticism about the merits of this vaccine, said Kaiser Family Foundation Director of Survey Methodology Ashley Kirzinger.

"Public health officials, if they want to see a majority of adults get these annual vaccines, they're going to have to make the case to the American public that COVID-19 isn't over and it still poses a risk to them," Kirzinger said.

The rollout of the new shots will also mark a major shift in the US approach to vaccination, moving away from government-bought vaccine supplies to making them available in the commercial market.

COVID-19 vaccine makers have already pared back expectations for this fall's vaccination campaign, with Pfizer – the largest maker of mRNA shots with BioNTech – recently warning that it might need to cut jobs if it does not do well. Its biggest rival, Moderna, conceded demand could be as few as 50 million shots.

Last year, Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine sales topped US$56 billion worldwide; analysts project around US$20 billion for this year.

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said he does not expect the autumn campaign to reach last year's.

"Take a look at what happened last winter. It was 50 million in the US, and it seems likely to be lower than that, given that there's less concern about COVID-19 this year than last year," Yee said.