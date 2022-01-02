New COVID-19 cases in Australia dip, but hospitalisations rise

SYDNEY: New COVID-19 cases in Australia dipped on Sunday (Jan 2) as testing slowed over a holiday weekend, but infections remained more than 30,000.

Hospitalisations rose further in New South Wales as concerns grow about potential strains on the national health system.

Newly diagnosed cases in New South Wales, the most populous state, dropped to 18,278 from 22,577 the day before as the number of tests conducted on New Year's Day dropped by a quarter, health department figures showed.

But hospitalisations, which authorities have signalled is a figure they are more closely monitoring than total case numbers as they shift towards living with the virus, jumped by 18 per cent to 1,066.