As China lifts COVID-19 curbs, people should refrain from traveling unless 'absolutely necessary': Expert

As part of its lifting of pandemic restrictions, China will scrap quarantine measures for overseas arrivals starting Jan 8. Travellers would only need a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken 48 hours pre-flight to enter the country.

Dr Hsu said the current wave sweeping China is the largest one since the initial outbreak in Wuhan, adding that the impact of inbound travellers on the country’s caseload would be “very little”.

He said that current estimates for China’s infections to peak in mid-January is “in line with what other countries have experienced when they open up … that the peak of the wave comes several weeks afterwards”.

HOLD OFF UNNECESSARY TRAVEL

Dr Hsu urged people to hold off any unnecessary travel overseas for the time being.

However, he acknowledged that it would be hard to prevent many from doing so, as “people have been cooped up so long that they would want to travel, especially during Chinese New Year”.

“I guess during this period, people should refrain unless it's absolutely necessary, (but) there’s really little way of stopping people from traveling, short of government restrictions,” he said.