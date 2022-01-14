New Dutch government expected to ease month-long COVID-19 lockdown

AMSTERDAM: The new government of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was expected to ease a month-long COVID-19 lockdown on Friday (Jan 14), as popular support for it is evaporating despite the strain on hospitals and record new infections.

Most stores, hairdressers and gyms will be allowed to reopen, national broadcaster NOS reported, citing government sources. Restaurants are expected to remain closed except for takeaway service.

Rutte, whose cabinet was installed on Monday, is due to make a televised address to the nation at 1800 GMT.

His caretaker government ordered the lockdown in mid-December as a wave of the Delta variant forced the health system to cancel all but the most urgent care and it appeared rising Omicron cases would overwhelm it.