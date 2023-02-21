New quake hits Türkiye and Syria, killing three

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Monday (Feb 20) rocked Türkiye's southern province of Hatay and northern Syria, killing three people and sparking fresh panic after a Feb 6 tremor that left nearly 45,000 dead in both countries.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said three people were killed and 213 were taken to hospital, while in Syria White Helmets said more than 130 people were injured and that some already damaged buildings had collapsed.

Monday's quake hit the Turkish town of Defne at 8:04 pm (Tuesday, 4.04am, Singapore time) and was strongly felt by AFP teams in Antakya city. It was also felt in Lebanon.

Türkiye's disaster management agency said on Twitter another 5.8-magnitude quake followed three minutes later and its epicentre was Samandag district in Hatay.

The agency recorded two more tremors of 5.2 magnitude around 20 minutes after the first on Monday.

Images from DHA news agency showed a hospital in Antakya being evacuated, while broadcaster NTV reported another hospital was evacuated in the city of Iskenderun.

DHA said patients in an intensive care unit were taken by ambulance to field hospitals to continue their treatment.

Soylu said rescue workers were trying to find people trapped under rubble.