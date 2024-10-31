New Hezbollah chief open to truce with Israel if offer is made

BEIRUT: Hezbollah's new leader says the beleaguered Lebanese militia could agree to a ceasefire under certain terms, as Israeli forces warn civilians to flee more cities as they expand their bombardment of the group's bastions.

His statement came as Israel's security cabinet met to discuss a possible truce, but also as Israel attacked the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek and said it had claimed the scalp of yet another senior Hezbollah commander.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem became leader of the Iran-backed armed movement on Tuesday, after the long-serving former chief Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated by Israel in a massive air strike last month.

In his first speech since taking over, Qassem insisted he would follow his slain predecessor's "work programme" and that Hezbollah could continue to resist Israel's air and ground attacks inside Lebanon for months to come.

But he also opened the door to a negotiated truce, if presented with an Israeli offer.

"If the Israelis decide that they want to stop the aggression, we say we accept, but under the conditions that we see as appropriate and suitable," he said.

Qassem insisted Hezbollah would not "beg for a ceasefire", however, and warned that it had not yet received a credible proposition.

Meanwhile, in a sign of political machinations behind the scenes of the devastating military conflict, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said the country's security cabinet was meeting to discuss what terms it might offer to secure a truce.