New Israel FM says Palestinian state not 'realistic'

JERUSALEM: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Monday (Nov 11) rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state as a "realistic" goal, after Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas reiterated his commitment to a "sovereign" country."I don't think this position is realistic today and we must be realistic," the newly appointed minister said in response to a question about the creation of a Palestinian state in exchange for a normalisation of ties between Israel and Arab countries.The normalisation drive was a part of the 2020 Abraham Accords overseen by Donald Trump , and the process could resume after the president-elect returns to the White House in January.A Palestinian state would be "a Hamas state", Saar added of the Palestinian militant group in Gaza with which Israel has been at war for more than a year.