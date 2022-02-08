New Jersey, California among states moving to ease COVID-19 mask mandates as Omicron ebbs

Officials in New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, California and Oregon said on Monday (Feb 7) they will lift indoor mask mandates for schools and other public places in coming weeks, seeking a return to "normalcy" as soaring COVID-19 infections fueled by the Omicron variant abate.

The changes signal a growing inclination by political leaders in those states, all led by Democrats, to take pandemic-weary residents off an emergency footing and shift toward policies that treat the virus as part of every day life.

Compulsory face-coverings have proven especially fraught and politically heated in public education. Four of the states announcing action on Monday - California being the exception - set hard deadlines for ending mask mandates in schools.

Republican leaders in some states, including Florida and Texas, have banned mask mandates in schools, while Democrats have generally encouraged the policy to help stall new infections.

In New Jersey, where the number of new cases has decreased over the past two weeks, Governor Phil Murphy announced the state would lift its school mask mandate on Mar 7.

"Balancing public health with getting back to some semblance of normalcy is not easy. But we can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID-19 numbers and growth in vaccinations," Murphy wrote on Twitter.

Murphy later told a news conference that individual school districts and private childcare providers would still be allowed to maintain and enforce mask mandates.

"We will not tolerate anyone being put down by exercising their choice to mask up," Murphy said.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said his state would lift its mask mandate on Feb 28, and Delaware's John Carney announced the state's school mask mandate would end on Mar 31.

"We're in a much better place than we were several weeks ago," Carney wrote on Twitter, but added: "The virus still poses a risk of serious illness, particularly among those who are not up to date on their vaccinations."

Oregon health officials likewise announced that general mask requirements for indoor public places, including schools, would remain in effect for nearly two more months before they are lifted on Mar 31, when hundreds fewer state residents are expected to be hospitalised with COVID-19.