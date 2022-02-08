New Jersey joins US states ending school mask mandates as Omicron ebbs

The governors of New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware on Monday (Feb 7) said they would lift school mask mandates in the coming weeks, aiming for a return to "normalcy" as a surge in COVID-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant abates in their states.

The change signals a desire by at least some Democratic state governors, including New Jersey's Phil Murphy and Delaware's John Carney, to take their states off emergency footing and shift toward policies that treat the virus as part of normal life.

By no longer requiring students, teachers and administrators to wear masks in schools, the governors are also seeking to blunt one of the most divisive issues of the pandemic.

Republican leaders in some states, including Florida and Texas, have banned mask mandates in schools, while Democrats have generally encouraged the policy to help stall new infections.

In New Jersey, where the number of new cases have decreased over the past two weeks, Murphy announced the state would lift its school mask mandate on Mar 7.

"Balancing public health with getting back to some semblance of normalcy is not easy. But we can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID-19 numbers and growth in vaccinations," Murphy wrote on Twitter.

Murphy said later in a press conference that individual school districts and private childcare providers would still be allowed to maintain and enforce mask mandates.

"Any student, educator, or staff member or visitor who chooses to continue masking up while indoors may freely do so ... We will not tolerate anyone being put down by exercising their choice to mask up."

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said his state would lift its mask mandate on Feb 28, and Delaware's Carney announced the state's school mask mandate would end on Mar 31.

"We're in a much better place than we were several weeks ago," Carney wrote on Twitter, but added: "The virus still poses a risk of serious illness, particularly among those who are not up to date on their vaccinations."