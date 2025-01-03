What we know so far about the New Orleans truck attack victims

NICOLE PEREZ

Nicole Perez, 28, had just gotten a promotion, was moving into a new apartment and was teaching her 4-year-old son to read before she was killed on Wednesday morning, Kimberly Usher, her boss, told Reuters.

Usher, who owns the New Orleans-area deli where Perez worked, recounted that Perez would sometimes bring her son to work and play spelling games with him. Usher described Perez as a hard-working mother and a dedicated employee.

"She was just getting a new apartment, so her and her son were about to start their new life," Usher said. "And now that's no more."

TIGER BECH

Tiger Bech, 27, a native of nearby Lafayette, Louisiana, and a Princeton University graduate, was killed on Wednesday morning, according to Marty Cannon, the principal at the high school Bech attended. Cannon said he found out about Bech's death through his network of mutual friends and associates.

Cannon described Bech, who played football at Princeton, as an uncommon intellect and athlete.

"I've seen a lot of great athletes, but there are things that Tiger could do on the football field that I never saw anyone else do," Cannon said.

"He was just a guy of tremendous depth as well. He was smart, he was an intellectual, just an impressive guy."

Bech, who worked in finance in New York, was in town for the holidays, Cannon said.