Driver in fatal New Orleans truck ramming may not have acted alone, had Islamic State flag

NEW ORLEANS: A US Army veteran with an Islamic State flag on his truck swerved around makeshift barriers and ploughed into New Orleans' crowded French Quarter on New Year's Day, killing 15 people in an attack officials believe was carried out with the help of others.

The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a US citizen from Texas who once served in Afghanistan, was killed in a shootout with police after ramming the crowd.

The attack, which injured 30 other people, took place around 3.15 am (5.15pm, Singapore time), near the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets, a historic tourist destination known for its music and bars where crowds were celebrating the new year.

Police and political leaders vowed to capture any accomplices.

With the perceived danger ongoing, officials postponed the Sugar Bowl, a classic college football game played in New Orleans each year on New Year's Day. The game between Notre Dame and Georgia was put off for 24 hours until Thursday night as police swept parts of the city looking for possible explosive devices and converged on neighbourhoods in search of clues.

The city will also host the NFL Super Bowl on Feb 9.

The FBI said that police found weapons and a potential explosive device in the vehicle and that two potential explosive devices were found in the French Quarter and rendered safe.

An ISIS flag was found on the rented vehicle, prompting an investigation into possible links to terrorist organisations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.