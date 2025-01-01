10 dead, 30 injured after vehicle drives into large crowd in New Orleans

Ten people were killed and 30 injured after a vehicle drove into a large crowd in New Orleans on Wednesday (Jan 1).

NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness campaign, described an incident on Canal Street and Bourbon Street as a "mass casualty incident".

"Public safety partners are responding on scene," said the public agency.

It posted on social media urging those nearby to "get yourself away from the area".

According to the BBC, a New Orleans Police spokesman said that initial reports show a car may have ploughed into a group of people in the early hours of New Year's Day.